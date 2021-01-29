0
29/01/2021

09/02/2021: Women in Business Masterclass | GOPR and Events

09/02/2021: Women in Business Masterclass | GOPR and Events

Women in Business Masterclass

Following on from the success of our previous masterclass, we are excited to announce our new masterclass, Women in Business!

Alongside the owner of GOPR, Stephanie Ledigo, we wil be joined by other succesful women in business, who will be sharing their top tips for success and how you can also accomplish your goals.

This is set be an exciting Zoom evening, don’t miss out!

You will be emailed the link to the zoom video call on the day of the event. Any queries, please email [email protected]

BOOK NOW

