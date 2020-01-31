09/03/2020: Love Uxbridge's International Women’s Day Networking Event | Uxbridge BID
09/03/2020: Love Uxbridge’s International Women’s Day Networking Event | Uxbridge BID

Uxbridge International Women's Day Event in London

Network, celebrate women in business and drink prosecco… what’s not to love!

Our first ever International Women’s Day Networking event is on Monday 9th March at The Charter Building in Uxbridge Town Centre from  6pm to 8pm.

There will be…

Inspiring guest speakers

Cocktails & nibbles

Networking

Massages

Mini manicures

Goody bags and more!

This event is FREE to attend if you work within the office sector in Uxbridge, however a ticket is required in advance to give us an indication of numbers on the night. All activities, food and drink on the night will be FREE and paid for by Uxbridge BID (Love Uxbridge).

Event details

Date and Time

Mon, 9 March 2020 18:00 – 20:00 GMT

Location

The Charter Building, Charter Place, Uxbridge, UB8 1JG

BOOK NOW

