09/03/2020: Love Uxbridge’s International Women’s Day Networking Event | Uxbridge BID

Network, celebrate women in business and drink prosecco… what’s not to love!
Our first ever International Women’s Day Networking event is on Monday 9th March at The Charter Building in Uxbridge Town Centre from 6pm to 8pm.
There will be…
Inspiring guest speakers
Cocktails & nibbles
Networking
Massages
Mini manicures
Goody bags and more!
This event is FREE to attend if you work within the office sector in Uxbridge, however a ticket is required in advance to give us an indication of numbers on the night. All activities, food and drink on the night will be FREE and paid for by Uxbridge BID (Love Uxbridge).
Event details
Date and Time
Mon, 9 March 2020 18:00 – 20:00 GMT
Location
The Charter Building, Charter Place, Uxbridge, UB8 1JG