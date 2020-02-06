09/03/2020: Shining a light on hidden abuse conference

In recognition of International Women’s Day, we are holding a free half-day Learning event ‘Shining a Light on Hidden Abuse’, for professionals across the Boroughs of Richmond and Wandsworth.

The aim of the event is to increase professionals’ knowledge and awareness around the less well-known aspects of Domestic Abuse. We will cover the following issues, which are relevant to the people in our local communities and should prove interesting, enlightening and informative:

– Elder Abuse

– Economic Abuse

– Women with Complex Needs

– Young Women and Gangs

Our guest speakers come from specialist organisations including Age UK, Surviving Economic Abuse, Refuge and Abianda. They will be talking about the issues faced by women and girls, available support services and the work being done to improve lives!

We are looking forward to seeing then!

Community Safety Team

Event details:

Date and Time: Mon, 9 March 2020, 09:15 – 13:00

Location: York House, Richmond Road, Twickenham, TW1 3AA