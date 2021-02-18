09/03/2021: International Women’s Day 2021 | Global Institute for Women’s Leadership

It’s been said that we’re at a coronavirus crossroads: depending on the path we take next as we recover from the pandemic, progress on gender equality could stall or even be reversed.

We know that the economic impacts of the crisis have fallen hardest on women, but can we repair the damage caused? Are the public at large even aware of widening inequalities between women and men? And what types of leaders do people think we need to finally get us out of the crisis?

Join GIWL and Ipsos MORI in the week of International Women’s Day to discuss what’s next for gender equality as we emerge from Covid-19. We’ll present findings from a new global survey and be joined by the following panel:

Julia Gillard, former Prime Minister of Australia and Chair of the Global Institute for Women's Leadership (chair)

Kelly Beaver, Managing Director, Ipsos MORI Public Affairs

Ayesha Hazarika, Broadcaster, comedian and former political advisor

Professor Tomas Chamorro-Premuzic, organisational psychologist and author of Why Do So Many Incompetent Men Become Leaders? (And How to Fix It)

Dr Clare Wenham, Assistant Professor of Global Health Policy, LSE

