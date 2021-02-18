0
You have 0 items in your cart
Go To Shopping
0
You have 0 items in your cart
Go To Shopping
18/02/2021
,

09/03/2021: International Women’s Day 2021 | Global Institute for Women’s Leadership

Home > International Women's Day > International Women's Day Events > 09/03/2021: International Women’s Day 2021 | Global Institute for Women’s Leadership

International Women's Day, Global Institute for Women's Leadership event

It’s been said that we’re at a coronavirus crossroads: depending on the path we take next as we recover from the pandemic, progress on gender equality could stall or even be reversed.

We know that the economic impacts of the crisis have fallen hardest on women, but can we repair the damage caused? Are the public at large even aware of widening inequalities between women and men? And what types of leaders do people think we need to finally get us out of the crisis?

Join GIWL and Ipsos MORI in the week of International Women’s Day to discuss what’s next for gender equality as we emerge from Covid-19. We’ll present findings from a new global survey and be joined by the following panel:

  • Julia Gillard, former Prime Minister of Australia and Chair of the Global Institute for Women’s Leadership (chair)
  • Kelly Beaver, Managing Director, Ipsos MORI Public Affairs
  • Ayesha Hazarika, Broadcaster, comedian and former political advisor
  • Professor Tomas Chamorro-Premuzic, organisational psychologist and author of Why Do So Many Incompetent Men Become Leaders? (And How to Fix It)
  • Dr Clare Wenham, Assistant Professor of Global Health Policy, LSE

BOOK NOW

Looking for more events or networking opportunities? WeAreTheCity has a dedicated events calendar with thousands of different events to help broaden your network and learn new skills. We have also launched WeAreVirtual – a series of free webinars to help expand your learning online. 

Don’t forget, you can also sign up to our bi-weekly newsletter to keep up-to-date with our upcoming events and webinars. 

Related Posts

17/02/2021

1/03/21-21/03/21: WOW UK Festival 2021

,
17/02/2021

08/03/2021: Women in Data International Women’s Day

SheSays Brighton, Internationl Women's Day event featured
17/02/2021

08/03/2021: SheSays Brighton – International Women’s Day 2021 | Rifa Thorpe-Tracey

17/02/2021

08/03/2021: International Women’s Day 2021 | Scottish Women’s Convention

Comment on this

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

X
X