19/02/2021
,

09/03/2021: WeWork Innovation Series: Equality at work

WeWork Innovation Series- Equality at work event

How can we help build and sustain equality in the workplace? How has the pandemic put the spotlight on gender equality?

The WorkWork Innovation Series is committed to building a community of innovative thought leaders, tackling issues that are top of mind for business leaders.

Join us at “WeWork Innovation Series: Equality at work”, where expert speakers will discuss the cultural and practical challenges and opportunities, when it comes to building gender equality in the workplace.

