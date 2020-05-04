09/06/2020: WeAreVirtual: Skills to Work on to Future Proof Your Career As Much As Possible webinar | Joanna Gaudoin

The current situation is unsettling, yet hopefully temporary.

This webinar looks at some key skills you can work on during this time that will help to future proof your career, both in terms of the current situation and other changes that are happening anyway.

These key skills are your non-technical ‘soft’ skills which are frequently neglected, yet essential to progress in your career and improve you company/firm’s performance.

This webinar will be filled with practical and tangible guidance on how you communicate yourself and engage with others in different professional scenarios to improve your career prospects.

About Joanna

Joanna Gaudoin, Inside Out Image specialises in helping ambitious professionals and their organisations improve performance and achieve their goals.

She does this by helping them master and strategically use the business skills of Personal Impact and Relationship Management. These skills are required for professional success.

Before establishing Inside Out Image, Joanna worked in marketing and consultancy in large corporates. She understands the business world and its challenges. She now helps organisations and individuals understand how to succeed in it.

Watch and learn in your own time from our previously live recorded virtual events. New recordings available weekly. Discover our webinar playbacks here.