0
You have 0 items in your cart
Go To Shopping
0
You have 0 items in your cart
Go To Shopping
04/05/2020
, ,

09/06/2020: WeAreVirtual: Skills to Work on to Future Proof Your Career As Much As Possible webinar | Joanna Gaudoin

Home > Events > Recommended Events > 09/06/2020: WeAreVirtual: Skills to Work on to Future Proof Your Career As Much As Possible webinar | Joanna Gaudoin

The current situation is unsettling, yet hopefully temporary.

This webinar looks at some key skills you can work on during this time that will help to future proof your career, both in terms of the current situation and other changes that are happening anyway.

These key skills are your non-technical ‘soft’ skills which are frequently neglected, yet essential to progress in your career and improve you company/firm’s performance.

This webinar will be filled with practical and tangible guidance on how you communicate yourself and engage with others in different professional scenarios to improve your career prospects.

REGISTER HERE

Joanna GaudoinAbout Joanna

Joanna Gaudoin, Inside Out Image specialises in helping ambitious professionals and their organisations improve performance and achieve their goals.

She does this by helping them master and strategically use the business skills of Personal Impact and Relationship Management. These skills are required for professional success.

Before establishing Inside Out Image, Joanna worked in marketing and consultancy in large corporates. She understands the business world and its challenges. She now helps organisations and individuals understand how to succeed in it.

Watch and learn in your own time from our previously live recorded virtual events. New recordings available weekly. Discover our webinar playbacks here.

Related Posts

WeAreVirtual webinar Justine Lutterodt
04/05/2020

03/06/2020: WeAreVirtual: Leading in a Crisis webinar | Justine Lutterodt

, ,
stressed
22/04/2020

In the age of flexible working, why are we still so stressed?

, , ,
diverse woman working from home on sofa
16/04/2020

Essential Guide: Working remotely from home

,
Communication
14/04/2020

Professional relationships – why they matter right now and what to focus on

,

Comment on this

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

X