09/09/2021: WeAreVirtual: How to stop struggling with caring what others think | Dean Leak

In this session attendees will learn:

– Why humans care so much about what other people think – what the research and neuroscience proves

– The biggest mistakes we make when trying to manage constant comparison with others

– Psychological tools we can apply to harness our inner self-doubt

Attendees will leave the session feeling lighter and equip to start practically refocussing their attention onto thoughts and behaviours that help them become the person they want to be.

About Dean

Mindset coach Dean Leak has 15 years’ elite coaching experience in Olympic sport and business coaching the World’s best.

As a qualified coach and trained by Professor Steve Peters (author of The Chimp Paradox), he brings a calm, compassionate and high-performing approach to supporting his clients to achieve breakthrough success.

Since creating his online program The PAC Method™ Dean has helped 1000’s of women in business to build game-changing self-confidence & unleash their true potential.

You can find Dean on his Instagram @deanleakcoach or his website www.thepacmethod.com.

