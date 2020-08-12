0
12/08/2020

09/10/20: Black History Month – From a Global Perspective | Employers Network for Equality & Inclusion

Black History Month, Employers Network for Equality & Inclusion eventWhat will this event provide participants with?

During Black History Month join our Global Webinar, which raises awareness and understanding of why, where and how Black History Month is celebrated around the world. Learn how you can advocate change, challenge discrimination, and promote Equality and Inclusion.

• Key elements: Origins of Black History Month, Key Facts, celebrating the day.

• Learning Objectives: Raising awareness, understanding and Knowledge of Black History Month, showing you how your organisation can Support Black History month, challenge discrimination and practise conscious inclusion.

Who Should Attend?

Head of HR, HR Directors & Managers, L&D/OD Managers, Diversity Practitioners, Business Managers & Sponsors, Network leads.

