We’re so excited to announce that for Festival of The Girl 2022 we’re going to be live again! In celebration of International Day of The Girl we’re hosting our 4th Festival of The Girl on:

Sunday 9th October at Business Design Centre Islington, London

At this year’s festival we want to show girls what the future holds for them, get them trying something new, having fun and leaving with a boost of confidence. With activities and workshops from:

Coding to aerospace engineering,

Gaming to DJing,

Bake Off to keyhole surgery,

Paralympic sports to choreography,

Activism to mental health

and much more!

Make sure to join us so that we can ensure all girls are realising their full potential!