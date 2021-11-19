09/12/2021: 16 Days of Activism Against Gender Based Violence | Sussex

This year, to mark the 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence, West Sussex County Council, East Sussex County Council and Brighton & Hove City Council are hosting a webinar where you will hear from a number of speakers discussing Gender-Based Violence.

Speakers include:

Ryan Hart: Ryan Hart, and his brother Luke Hart, share their family’s story of coercive control and domestic homicide. In 2017 they released their book, Remembered Forever, and set up their organisation, CoCoAwareness, to increase the awareness of coercive control. They are White Ribbon Ambassadors and Refuge Champions speaking out against male violence towards women and children.

Christabel Yeboah: Founder & CVO of Hersana, which was founded in 2016 by survivor and Black feminist, Christabel Yeboah, to raise awareness around rape culture and advocate for survivors of sexual violence. Hersana provide Black survivors of all forms of gendered violence with support, access to justice and counselling.

Survivors Network: Survivors Network provide help, support, advice and counselling to anyone who has experience sexual violence.

More speakers to be confirmed.

This event is suitable for and open to all and will held via Microsoft Teams. We actively encourage attendance from men to participate in this webinar.

Should the event be sold out, we encourage you to sign up to our waitlist where we will send the recording and/or presentations from the webinar to those who were unable to attend.