1/03/21-21/03/21: WOW UK Festival 2021

Over three weeks we’ll explore everything from mental health to sex in lockdown, radical childcare to #SayHerName, and being everything from a grandmother to an artist in a pandemic (or both!).

With tickets starting from just £1, the programme features Kimberlé Crenshaw, Ruby Wax, Arundhati Roy, Sheila Heti, Avni Doshi, Bryony Kimmings and a whole range of new voices for a programme that will look after you, expand your mind – and maybe even teach you a new skill. Check out the listings tab above to explore the programme and book.

This is a year that’s been so tough on women – in August 2020, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres warned that “Without a concerned response, we risk losing a generation or more of gains towards gender equality”. WOW has responded to this with a programme that is the most global, digital, urgent and optimistic WOW yet. We hope you can join us.

Usually in March, WOW would be bringing you an ‘in person’ festival at our home at Southbank Centre, London. This time, we’re coming to you instead – direct to your home.

WOW UK is just one of many WOW Festivals and events around the world taking place in 2021, including in Australia, New York, Nepal, Pakistan, Turkey and Bangladesh. Events from WOW Rio de Janeiro will be part of WOW Festival UK.



Check out WOW’s International Women’s Day Map, bringing together events across the UK celebrating women, girls and non-binary people across March.

