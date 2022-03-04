10/03/2022: Grocery Girls X Working Girls Network – International Women’s Day

The theme for International Women’s Day this year is #BreakTheBias. Did you know that 73% of women experience bias at work – yet less than a third of employees are able to recognise bias when they see it?

Whether deliberate or unconscious, bias makes it harder for women to get hired and promoted and negatively impacts their day-to-day work experiences. Bias, discrimination and stereotypes hold women back and make it difficult for companies to level the playing field. Things need to change.

Simply knowing bias exists isn’t enough. We all need to take action to #BreakTheBias – on International Women’s Day and beyond.