04/03/2022
,

10/03/2022: Grocery Girls X Working Girls Network – International Women’s Day

10/03/2022: Grocery Girls X Working Girls Network – International Women's Day

Grocery Girls X Working Girls Network - International Women's Day

On Thursday 10th March, Grocery Girls and Working Girls Network are coming together for an online event to mark International Women’s Day.

The theme for International Women’s Day this year is #BreakTheBias. Did you know that 73% of women experience bias at work – yet less than a third of employees are able to recognise bias when they see it?

Whether deliberate or unconscious, bias makes it harder for women to get hired and promoted and negatively impacts their day-to-day work experiences. Bias, discrimination and stereotypes hold women back and make it difficult for companies to level the playing field. Things need to change.

Simply knowing bias exists isn’t enough. We all need to take action to #BreakTheBias – on International Women’s Day and beyond.

To celebrate IWD, we’ve lined up an incredible panel of guest speakers, including Rebecca Adlington OBE (four-time Olympic medallist swimmer), Daisy Barlow (Global Head of Marketing, KIND) and Eve Yankah (Founder & CEO of BEPPS) , who’ll be sharing their experiences and exploring how we can break the biases women face everyday. There will also be an opportunity to meet other likeminded individuals and share your own experiences in an informal, safe space.

This event isn’t just for women – we actively encourage male allies to come and support and celebrate with us.

This event is in partnership with Grocery Girls and Working Girls Network.

