0
08/04/2022

10/05/2022: Taking positive action for a diverse & inclusive workforce | FSP

FSP Diversity and Inclusion event

 

FSP are delighted to invite you to our live panel and networking event on taking positive action to drive a diverse and inclusive workforce.

A relaxed and informal event to discuss the importance and practicalities of going beyond words when it comes to equality, diversity and inclusion.

We’ll listen to, and share experiences, about how we are all aiming to achieve long-lasting positive change.

Join us for an interactive and thoughtful discussion with people sharing different perspectives, across industry, public and private sector organisations.

We very much hope you can join us for this event – we don’t claim to have all the answers, but we’ll have great conversation! We will send further details on the format of the event, closer to the date.

