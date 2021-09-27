10/10/2021: Festival of the Girl 2021

This year’s Festival of The Girl is launching on Sunday 10th October in celebration of International Day of the Girl.

It is a FREE virtual festival that will be live and accessible for the whole of October so if you can’t join us on the day (or you’re struggling for ideas for half term) we’ll be here!

Our theme this year is to change girls’ perceptions of their bodies. Celebrating them for what they do for us, rather than how they are seen by others, and redefining what Girl Power means in 2021.

From sports and body image, physical careers from construction to being a surgeon and activities like beatboxing and coding, and so much more we are committed to showing girls that their bodies are brilliant in every way.