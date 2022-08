We’re delighted to be welcoming you to London for the inaugural Black in Cancer event for two days of scientific sessions, keynote speakers, panel discussions and workshops focusing on the themes of research, equality and patient experience.

The event will also include ample time for formal and informal networking as well as mentoring opportunities and poster sessions.

Our intention is to provide a stimulating environment where scientists, funders and patients from across the globe can come together to celebrate, collaborate and showcase Black excellence in cancer research and medicine.