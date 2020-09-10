10/11/2020: WeAreVirtual: Business Resilience: You Already Own the Secret of your Future Success | Erica Wolfe-Murray

Most business owners overlook the opportunities for smart business development and growth they already have within their grasp.

Innovation and growth expert Erica Wolfe-Murray will take us on a quick trip through her tops tips to understand what you own, how these assets can help you build new revenues against five key areas of opportunity. Lots of ideas to take away to trigger your own business development and build greater resilience.

About Erica:

I founded innovation studio, Lola to help companies across the creative, cultural and tech sector understand how valuable their IP/intellectual assets could be if repurposed and developed inventively. A career spanning advertising, product and graphic design, pr, licensing and tv production, with roles as both a creative head and financial director gave me a unique perspective on how a company’s own creative assets could build new revenue streams for different audiences. We’ve worked on projects for Disney, NatGeo and Harvey Nichols, for theatres and tech companies, dance schools and universities. And we’ve found our self-developed methodology works as effectively for small studios as it does for big companies, leading to a client roster of 300+ companies in just 8 years.

I am also an author having poured my experience into a book ‘Simple Tips, Smart Ideas: Build a Bigger Better Business‘, finalist in the 2020 Business Book Awards and with only 5* reviews on Amazon. I wrote it with a particular focus on freelancers and micro companies who get little or no support.Since 2019 I have been a director of award-winning fin-tech company, Taxo’d, whose platform helps freelancers organise their finances from book-keeping through to filing with HMRC. I am a Design Business Association expert and a WeWork Labs mentor.

