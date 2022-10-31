10/11/2022: Men’s mental health: Cultivating empathetic leadership | Chartered Management Institute

Visitors have accessed this post 34 times.

Movember reports that “The rate of male suicide is alarmingly high”, with “the highest suicide rates in the UK” in “Men aged 40-49” according to the Mental Health Foundation.

Empathy – the ability to actively understand and share feelings of others – has never been more important. By creating space for honest conversations and acting as positive role models, empathetic leaders facilitate genuine support for their male colleagues and staff.

Join the CMI London Regional Board to hear Simon Blake, Dr Jummy Okoya and Karen Buchanan discuss the value of empathetic leadership in order to raise awareness of the challenges facing men’s mental health and wellbeing.

This event marks International Men’s Day, a worldwide celebration of the positive value men bring to the world, their families and communities.

By attending this event you gain: