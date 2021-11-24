0
You have 0 items in your cart
Go To Shopping
0
You have 0 items in your cart
Go To Shopping
24/11/2021
,

10/12/2021: 16 Days – VAWG around the world | Safer Cornwall

Home > 16 Days of Activism > 16 Days Events > 10/12/2021: 16 Days – VAWG around the world | Safer Cornwall
16 Days - VAWG around the world | Safer Cornwall

What does violence against women and girls mean to you? We ask this to women from different nationalities and cultures around the world.

Violence against women and girls (VAWG) is not a country-specific issue – it crosses all borders and can affect women and girls of any age, nationality or background. Different cultural experience may, however, inform a woman’s confidence in reporting domestic abuse and sexual violence, and access to services and support.

On the final day of 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence 2021, Safer Cornwall asks women from different nationalities and cultures to help us all understand a range of experiences and collaborate to ensure VAWG becomes a universally unacceptable act.

Susie Brown, Community Engagement Manager at the Women’s Centre Cornwall will provide an introduction to a series of filmed responses and invite discussion following viewing.

REGISTER HERE

Discover more recommended events

About the author

Alison is the Digital Content Editor for WeAreTheCity. She has a BA Honours degree in Journalism and History from the University of Portsmouth. She has previously worked in the marketing sector and in a copywriting role. Alison’s other passions and hobbies include writing, blogging and travelling.

Related Posts

19/11/2021

09/12/2021: 16 Days of Activism Against Gender Based Violence | Sussex

,
16 Days GBV - Young Women, Healthy Relationships and Domestic Abuse | Glasgow East Women's Aid
19/11/2021

30/11/2021: 16 Days GBV – Young Women, Healthy Relationships and Domestic Abuse | Glasgow East Women’s Aid

,
BAME domestic violence and abuse featured
17/10/2019

Migrant women are at an increased risk of domestic violence and murder | Eleanor Baldwin

, ,
Miss Peru
31/10/2017

Miss Peru contestants list violence against women statistics instead of body measurements

, , ,

Comment on this

X