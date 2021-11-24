10/12/2021: 16 Days – VAWG around the world | Safer Cornwall

Violence against women and girls (VAWG) is not a country-specific issue – it crosses all borders and can affect women and girls of any age, nationality or background. Different cultural experience may, however, inform a woman’s confidence in reporting domestic abuse and sexual violence, and access to services and support.

On the final day of 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence 2021, Safer Cornwall asks women from different nationalities and cultures to help us all understand a range of experiences and collaborate to ensure VAWG becomes a universally unacceptable act.

Susie Brown, Community Engagement Manager at the Women’s Centre Cornwall will provide an introduction to a series of filmed responses and invite discussion following viewing.