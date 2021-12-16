11/01/2022: WeAreVirtual: Why stress and uncertainty fuels unconscious bias and how to manage it | Felicity Lerouge

About Felicity:

Felicity Lerouge is a Leadership Development Consultant, specialising in effective communication, company culture and employee engagement. Since founding her company, Phenomenal People Ltd, in 2010, she has supported her clients as a consultant, through programme design, facilitation and executive coaching. She has worked with a wide range of global clients such as British Airways, Guiness World Records and Societe Generale, as well as SMEs and not for profit organisations.

Understanding that neuroscience is at the cutting edge of effective behavioural change, Felicity recently became a certified consultant for Dr Joe Dispenza’s company Neuro Change Solutions and is one of only ten consultants in the UK authorised to deliver his ground-breaking programme, Change Your Mind, Create New Results.

She is known for her insightful, engaging style, which inspires leaders to reconnect with their passion for their roles, update their skill sets and empower their teams.

Her leadership insights come from a melange of unconventional environments, where collaborative, self-leadership is more effective than bureaucratic models. She understands what makes teams thrive in rapidly changing environments.