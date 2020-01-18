11/02/2020: Planning and Goals – Drive your careers, achieve your potential… | A WeAreTheCity Careers Club event

Careers Club & WeAreTheCity would like to invite you to join them for an evening of learning and networking, Planning and Goals – Drive your careers, achieve your potential… with Vanessa Vallely OBE, MD, WeAreTheCity

Are you determined to start 2020 with a robust career plan?

Is this your year to really drive your career forward?

Are you a little unsure where to start?

If the answer is yes, then this session is an absolute must to attend

Join Vanessa Vallely OBE, Founder of WeAreTheCity & Careers Club for this interactive session where you will:

Reflect on your 2019 achievements/lessons learnt

Understand the importance of career planning

Write your career strategy and associated plan

Review your network, who can help you?

Learn about tools and techniques that will enable you to keep yourself on track

Agenda

17.45 Registration & pre-networking

18.30 Welcome and Speed Networking with Vanessa Vallely OBE, Managing Director, WeAreTheCity

18.40 Keynote session: Your Year to Thrive – Planning and Goals with Vanessa Vallely OBE, Managing Director, WeAreTheCity

19.40 Q+A

19.50 Networking and canapes

20.45 Event close

This session is free for individual Careers Club members, corporate members of Careers Club and WATC Rising Star and TechWomen50 winners.

Location: Mastercard, 10 Upper Bank Street, Canary Wharf, London, E14 5NP

Alternatively you can sign up to become a Careers Club member for access to our Careers Club quarterly events here.

About the speaker