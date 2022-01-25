0
You have 0 items in your cart
Go To Shopping
0
You have 0 items in your cart
Go To Shopping
25/01/2022
,

11/02/22-19/02/22: Queer Contact 2022

Home > Events > Recommended Events > 11/02/22-19/02/22: Queer Contact 2022

Contact theatre LGBT festival

February 2022 sees Queer Contact return to Manchester’s Contact theatre for the first time in the newly transformed venue.

Having recently undergone a £6.75million transformation of its iconic building on Oxford Road, Contact has expanded to create enhanced performance and event space to support queer communities from across the region. Tickets are now on sale for the 9-day celebration which will take over all corners of the venue.

Queer Contact began over a decade ago and has since become the beating heart of Manchester’s queer arts scene. The annual Vogue Ball, a riotous head-to-head display of skills from Vogue houses across the North West, is recognised as a trailblazing event. In 2022, the festival will platform a broad range of life experience, forge alternative paths for celebrating queer identities and – for the first time – will create opportunities to engage in educational activities around queer life and health.  

REGISTER HERE
One Tech World Ad Banner (1)

Discover more events

Related Posts

young gay black woman holding pride banner, LGBTQ
16/06/2021

Seven ways to support your LGBTQIA+ co-workers & become an ally to the community

, ,
Business office workers from different ethnicities express support for self determination in LGBT. Business people showing LGBT flags in an office. Business people support Gender Equality
09/06/2021

Belfast is the most inclusive city for LGBTQ+ jobseekers in the UK

, ,
The True meaning of pride, Pride Month event
04/06/2021

21/06/2021: The True Meaning of Pride | The One Club for Creativity

Online LGBT + Awareness Training
03/06/2021

21/06/2021: Online LGBT + Awareness Training

Comment on this

X