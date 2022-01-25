11/02/22: NYB Presents: Galentine’s Ball (Self Love Weekender) | Not Your Babe Liverpool

Who ever said Valentines Day was just for couples?! Thsi year, our Galentines Ball is taking place in Liverpool, bringiny ou all the self-love vibes, girl power, games anf glitter you could ever ask for!

If you’re in need of a confidece boost, a bit of self-love or just want to get your groove on – this event is for you.

Ticket includes:

-Live Burlesque

-Vegan Buffet

-Live Vocal Performances

-Photobooth

-Face & Body Glitter Stall

-Self-Love Goodie Bag

-Local makers & stalls

-Party Games

With an 100% vegan & vegetrian buffet, incredible local talent and a face &body glitter stall.. you’ll leave feeling FA B U LOUS!

Come a a group, come on your own, or bring the work pals for a sassy AF night out.

Whatever the reason, and wherever you’re joining us from.. we’ve got you covered!

Lights.. camera.. GALENTINES!