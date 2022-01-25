0
25/01/2022

11/02/22: NYB Presents: Galentine’s Ball (Self Love Weekender) | Not Your Babe Liverpool

NYB, Galentines Ball

Filled with burlesque, circus, confidence building workshops, goodie bags and glitter – it’s time to love the HECK out of yourself!

Who ever said Valentines Day was just for couples?! Thsi year, our Galentines Ball is taking place in Liverpool, bringiny ou all the self-love vibes, girl power, games anf glitter you could ever ask for!

If you’re in need of a confidece boost, a bit of self-love or just want to get your groove on – this event is for you.

Ticket includes:

-Live Burlesque

-Vegan Buffet

-Live Vocal Performances

-Photobooth

-Face & Body Glitter Stall

-Self-Love Goodie Bag

-Local makers & stalls

-Party Games

With an 100% vegan & vegetrian buffet, incredible local talent and a face &body glitter stall.. you’ll leave feeling FA B U LOUS!

Come a a group, come on your own, or bring the work pals for a sassy AF night out.

Whatever the reason, and wherever you’re joining us from.. we’ve got you covered!

Lights.. camera.. GALENTINES!

