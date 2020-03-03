11/03/20: Celebrating Women in Business | The Ivy Collection

In celebration of International Women’s Day, we are hosting an exclusive ticketed dinner and panel discussion with influential women in business.

Hosted on Wednesday, 11 March from 6.30pm to 9.30pm, the evening will touch upon the countless achievements of women in business as well as cover a range of topical issues.

This panel of extraordinary women will be led by Vanessa Vallely OBE, Managing Director of WeAreTheCity and one of the UK’s most prominent figures in gender equality. Our second panellist is Caroline Graham, one of Barclay’s female directors and Head of Legal External Engagement, having held a number of roles within the bank since 2007. The remarkable Priscilla Baffour, Global Head of Diversity and Inclusion at the Financial Times has a wealth of experience in helping to increase diversity in media. Lastly, Julia Streets; City entrepreneur, advisor, podcaster, investor and founder/CEO of Streets Consulting is a champion of fintech innovation, diversity and inclusion. With a background in stand-up comedian, Streets is an engaging speaker.

This exclusive event will see the panellist speak candidly about their careers; how they have overcome barriers and resilience, their top tips for success, self-care and mental wellbeing, and the importance of giving back.

On the night, guests will be welcomed with a glass of Champagne on arrival as well as enjoying a delicious three course meal of asparagus with truffle hollandaise, blackened cold fillet and vanilla cheesecake, served with wine.