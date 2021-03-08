11/03/2021: International Women’s Day 2021 – Featuring Dame Helena Morrissey | RWomen

To mark International Women’s Day 2021, at our first-ever global RWomen event, we are pleased to invite you to a virtual fireside conversation featuring Dame Helena Morrissey on Thursday 11 March.

Dame Morrissey is a powerhouse financier, promoter of diversity of thought and a mother of nine children. She is the founder of the 30% Club, a global organization focused on increasing gender diversity at board and senior management levels, Chair of the investment industry’s Diversity Project, whose purpose is to accelerate progress towards an inclusive culture in the investment industry, and former CEO of Newton Investment Management.

During this session, we will also have the opportunity to hear from Dawn Desjardins, RBC Vice President and Deputy Chief Economist, who will share her insights about COVID-19’s significant impacts on women in the workplace.

Please join us in celebrating International Women’s Day with a candid conversation with Dame Helena!

