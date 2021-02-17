11/03/2021: International Women’s Day Virtual Event | Nillumbik Shire Council

Join us as we recognise and celebrate the great achievements of women, and address barriers that continue to perpetuate gender inequality.

Held in March each year since 1911, International Women’s Day (IWD) brings together people in every country of the world to promote and celebrate a gender-balanced world.

This year, Nillumbik will be hosting a virtual event on Thursday 11 March 2021.

The 2021 IWD theme is #ChooseToChallenge. A challenged world is an alert world. And from challenge comes change. So choose to challenge! This encourages all of us to help create a gender equal world by challenging stereotypes, fighting biases, broadening perceptions and celebrating women’s achievements.

This year’s keynote speaker is award winning writer, speaker and appearance activist Carly Findlay OAM.

Carly works as an Access and Inclusion Coordinator at Melbourne Fringe. Her first book, a memoir called Say Hello, was released in Australia in January 2019. She also edited Growing Up Disabled in Australia with Black Inc Books, which is out in February 2021.

The Young Women Leaders of Nillumbik Awards will be presented during the event.

An opening performance by Wurundjeri woman’s cultural performance dance group Djirri Djirri with musical entertainment performed by locals Cath Rutten and Thea FitzGerald.

The virtual event will run from 7pm – 9pm and tickets are free! So get together with your friends and family and tune in to this live stream event that will inspire all.

Ticket sales close Wednesday 10 March at 7pm.

Looking for more events or networking opportunities? WeAreTheCity has a dedicated events calendar with thousands of different events to help broaden your network and learn new skills. We have also launched WeAreVirtual – a series of free webinars to help expand your learning online.

Don’t forget, you can also sign up to our bi-weekly newsletter to keep up-to-date with our upcoming events and webinars.