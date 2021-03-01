11/03/2021: International Women’s Day Week Livestream Extravaganza | The Guilty Feminist

The Guilty Feminist International Women’s Day Week Livestream Extravaganza starring your own Deborah Frances-White and her very special guests (some big exciting international ones and some of your fave regulars!) are coming to a screen you already own Thursday 11 March 8 pm UK time!

In previous years we’ve played The London Palladium, The Barbican and The Royal Albert Hall. This year our lockdown fest, will include our fans from all over the world. Join us for glorious comedy, deep conversation, special surprise segments and uplifting music which will leave you feeling ready to take on the world, even if you can’t leave the house.

Yours to-have-and-to-hold for 72 hours. 10% of every ticket sold goes to the wonders that are Choose Love working with displaced women all over the world – this and every IWD. You’re a feminist but… get your glitter on, it’s feminism’s gala day and your big night in!

We are bubbling with excitement to partner with Stylist Magazine for International Women’s Day in 2021 – this Mother of all Years. From presenting our Livestream Extravaganza to Deborah being the guest editor of the March print edition of the magazine – The Guilty Feminist and Stylist are collaborating to Choose Love. Together we are teaming up to support the Choose Love organization that fights for the needs of displaced women and children this and every International Women’s Day – while “choosing to challenge” by fighting governments for justice for refugees.

Looking for more events or networking opportunities? WeAreTheCity has a dedicated events calendar with thousands of different events to help broaden your network and learn new skills. We have also launched WeAreVirtual – a series of free webinars to help expand your learning online.

Don’t forget, you can also sign up to our bi-weekly newsletter to keep up-to-date with our upcoming events and webinars.