0
You have 0 items in your cart
Go To Shopping
0
You have 0 items in your cart
Go To Shopping
02/03/2021
,

11/03/2021: NYT Network: International Women’s Day 2021 – Show & Tell Evening!

Home > International Women's Day > International Women's Day Events > 11/03/2021: NYT Network: International Women’s Day 2021 – Show & Tell Evening!

NYT Network, International Women's Day, Show & Tell Evening

Welcome to the NYT Network IWD Show & Tell Evening, a relaxing, supportive and open showcase of skills and passions by female millennials.

Working on your side hustle and want to share it with a friendly audience?

Want to practice your public speaking by sharing 10 minutes on a topic you are passionate about?

Then… welcome to the NYT Network: Show & Tell Evening! International Women’s Day 2021 special.

This is a session for female millennials to showcase something they have been working on or a topic they are passionate about with a virtual room of like-minded and supportive attendees.

The surprise line-up of amazing speakers will be released on Monday 8th March 2021. To apply to showcase something in a 10-minute lightning talk – please complete the application form here by 9am on Friday 26th February 2021.

In alignment with International Women’s Day theme #ChoosetoChallenge we will favour applications from speakers that are bold and exciting choosing to challenge the norm or provide a new perspective.

So grab your favourite snacks and preferred beverage and join us for the NYT Network Show & Tell Evening! Share your excitement to join us using the hashtag #NYTIWDShowandTell

BOOK NOW

Looking for more events or networking opportunities? WeAreTheCity has a dedicated events calendar with thousands of different events to help broaden your network and learn new skills. We have also launched WeAreVirtual – a series of free webinars to help expand your learning online. 

Don’t forget, you can also sign up to our bi-weekly newsletter to keep up-to-date with our upcoming events and webinars. 

Related Posts

02/03/2021

International Women’s Day: Join us and help The Girls’ Network save the Class of 2021

, ,
Rosenblatt IWD webinar featured
02/03/2021

04/03/2021: #ChooseToChallenge issues adversely affecting Women in the Workplace | Rosenblatt

,
Funny Women Around the World featured
02/03/2021

06/03/2021: Funny Women Around the World

,
Refuge Fest featured
02/03/2021

06/03/21-07/03/21: Refuge Fest

,

Comment on this

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

X
X