11/03/2021: WeAreVirtual: Five practical ways to harness your fears and thrive in your career | Julie Greaves

In this session, you’ll learn 5 ways to harness your fears to open up opportunities and start to create the life you really want to live by.

What if: you make the wrong decision? Fail? Are not good enough? Humiliate yourself? Offend someone? Are judged? Rejected? Achieve success….?

You’re smart, successful and ambitious and you’ve always felt destined for great things. You’re passionate about achieving career success yet fears repeatedly hold you back, leaving you stuck, frustrated and unfulfilled.

– Recognising the fears which are holding you back

– Deconstructing these fears

– Turning these fears in to super powers

– Managing your inner critic

– Taking action anyway

I’m Julie Greaves, the founder of Carrot Coaching and I help ambitious professionals create remarkable careers.

I typically, but not exclusively, work with mid-career women at middle and senior manager level who feel stuck, confused, and held back. I help them gain the clarity and confidence they need to be happy and fulfilled in what they do and create the career and the life they truly want to live.

Prior to setting up my business in 2017, I had a 15 year successful in-house HR career in which I worked predominately in the media industry for companies including Bauer Media, ITV, NBC Universal and MEC (now Wavemaker, part of WPP). Working closely with senior leadership and executive teams, I’ve seen the corporate world from both an employee and organisational perspective and recognise the challenges my clients face.

I am a qualified coach with a Personal Performance Diploma from the Coaching Academy, an ICF approved provider. I’m also a qualified NLP practitioner, also through the Coaching Academy and I am MCIPD qualified.

I’m also a mentor with the Princes Trust, helping young people set up their own business.

In my spare time, I’m in a local running club currently training for the Royal Parks half marathon.

