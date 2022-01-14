11/03/22 – 13/03/22: WOW London Festival 2022

Join us for WOW London 2022, back in person after some of the toughest years in recent history for gender equality. Plus we’ll be announcing a digital programme available to people worldwide.

WOW is the world’s biggest, most comprehensive festival celebrating women, girls and non-binary people. Across the three days, WOW London 2022’s line-up of world class speakers, inspirational activists, musicians, artists and comedians will take over the Southbank Centre for discussions, workshops, performances and debates including everything from sex to politics, grandmotherdom, divorce, sexual violence, childlessness, reproductive rights, career changes, poverty, resistance and resilience, girls education, love and relationships, football and how the pandemic has affected us all.

There will also be the return of WOW Speed Mentoring, WOW Bites, WOW Big Ideas and the WOW Marketplace.

Day passes are now available for Friday and Saturday. Each day has a different line-up of talks, workshops, events and debates, so you can book passes for both days or attend just one.

At WOW, there’s space for discussions ranging from sex to politics, grandmotherdom to divorce, childlessness to career changes. It’s a chance for both the most difficult discussions, and workshops that have you in fits of laughter.

If you identify as a woman or know a woman, WOW is for you.