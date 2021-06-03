0
You have 0 items in your cart
Go To Shopping
0
You have 0 items in your cart
Go To Shopping
03/06/2021
,

11/06/2021 – 13/06/2021: Pride in Education – LGBTQ+ Inclusion in Education

Home > Events > Recommended Events > 11/06/2021 – 13/06/2021: Pride in Education – LGBTQ+ Inclusion in Education

11/06/2021 - 13/06/2021: Pride in Education - LGBTQ+ Inclusion in Education

Global virtual conference on LGBTQ+ inclusion and celebration in all aspects of Education

Come and join this 3 day global LIVE conference looking at many aspects of LGBTQ+ inclusion and celebration in education.

The conference offers a mixture of keynotes, panel presentations, research, knowledge sharing and workshops. Most of the conference will not be recorded.

Trudy Howson British LGBT Poet Laureate will also delight us with performances

REGISTER FOR FREE

Looking for more events or networking opportunities? WeAreTheCity has a dedicated events calendar with thousands of different events to help broaden your network and learn new skills. We have also launched WeAreVirtual – a series of free webinars to help expand your learning online.

Don’t forget, you can also sign up to our bi-weekly newsletter to keep up-to-date with our upcoming events and webinars.

About the author

Alison is the Digital Content Editor for WeAreTheCity. She has a BA Honours degree in Journalism and History from the University of Portsmouth. She has previously worked in the marketing sector and in a copywriting role. Alison’s other passions and hobbies include writing, blogging and travelling.

Related Posts

Online LGBT + Awareness Training
03/06/2021

21/06/2021: Online LGBT + Awareness Training

LGBT
03/06/2021

28/06/2021: LGBT+ Activism Panel Event with Sue Sanders – Founder of LGBT History Month

,
Legal Pride 2021 - InterLaw Diversity Forum
03/06/2021

16/06/2021: Legal Pride 2021 | The Past, Present, and Future of LGBT+ Rights

,
Trans Power: Own Your Gender | Juno Roche
03/06/2021

Recommended Read: Trans Power: Own Your Gender | Juno Roche

,

Comment on this

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

X
X