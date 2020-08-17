11/09/20 – 13/09/20: Live Life Well Virtual Weekender 2.0

Thanks to the success of our earlier virtual weekender in May, launched in response to lockdown, we welcome you to the second of our ‘virtual’

Well-being Festivals the ‘Live Life Well Weekender 2.0’, to help people better cope in these extraordinary times.

This three-day virtual festival will see the well-being community come together once again, to provide a range of expert talks, workshops, events and resources, and will explore everything from health and fitness, looking after your mental health, managing stress and anxiety, relationships and loneliness, safeguarding your children, to organising your finances, working from home, home-schooling and studying, whilst helping you to take care of yourself and your family emotionally and physically.

Through these talks and workshops our experts and industry leaders will provide a central hub for vital and credible information, and create the discussions we all need to cope now, to help reduce the negative impacts on us and our families for the future, and better prepare ourselves for our new norm as we move towards our new lives after lockdown.

​The Live Life Well Weekender is a not-for-profit event and will be accessible to all with FREE tickets for all frontline and key workers, FREE access for school, university and college students, as well as FREE tickets for those in need who are on low incomes or unemployed as a result of the pandemic.

A nominal fee of £12 per household for General Admission provides visitors with unlimited access to the whole three-days of content, of which all profits received will go charity to support the national NHS CHARITIES TOGETHER COVID-19 Appeal and local initiatives in Cheltenham & Gloucestershire.

