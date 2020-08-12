0
12/08/2020

11/09/20: Blaze Your Own Trail | Kay White

11/09/20: Blaze Your Own Trail | Kay White

Blaze Your Own Trail, Kay White event

One FULL Day of Crafting YOUR Custom Plan For Your Ideal Career and Life From Now

You won’t be attending “just another virtual meeting”.

I’ll show you how to discover where your Passion, Mission, Professionalism and Purpose collide.  Let’s spend a day together and we’ll consider what else you could do (at the same time as what you’re currently doing) to achieve more satisfaction at work and at home, and take action on some of your ideas?

Come and meet and learn from other career women just like you who’ve taken BIG leaps of faith (before they were ready but they did it anyway).

My events always attract incredible, experienced corporate career women just like you who’ve been (and some still are) where you are today.   We share generously our experience, wisdom, missteps and lessons so you can fast track yourself.

Take some time for yourself, give yourself the gift of some focus on YOU for a change.  Change happens when you decide to do things differently.

*A portion of the profit from ticket sales will go to Refuge charity*

BOOK NOW

