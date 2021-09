This e-clinic will provide a snap shot of the stats and facts of menopause in the work place, and some distinguishing education of HRT or natural alternative therapies, to raise awareness, which will be unpacked by a qualified menopause nurse practitioner, and a qualified prescriber of natural alternatives to HRT.

We will also be joined by a member of parliament who will share some of the work she been doing by raising awareness of how to tackle menopause in the workplace.