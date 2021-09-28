0
28/09/2021

11/10/21-15/10/21: The Midlife Festival | The Latte Lounge

The Midlife Festival

The Midlife Festival is a free, unique online event with an incredible line-up of experts who will inspire, encourage, support and guide you towards a happier, healthier and more fulfilled life.

You live a busy life – we get it, we do too – and somewhere along the way your own health and wellbeing may have moved to the bottom of the priority list.

That’s why we’re on a mission to bring together all the knowledge and guidance you need to live life to the full through your 40s, 50s and beyond.

From fitness, nutrition, hair & skincare to menopause, sleep, sex & relationships – we’ve got it all covered!

You’ll have direct access to some of the world’s leading health and wellbeing experts and medical specialists.

