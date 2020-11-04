11/11/2020: WeAreVirtual: How to use International Men’s Day to drive positive change in the workplace | Daniele Fiandaca

For the last 4 years, Daniele Fiandaca, co-founder of Utopia and Token Man, has been using International Men’s Day to open up a conversation around the impact of Masculinity in the Workplace.

In this talk he will explain why he believes it is important to recognise International Men’s Day and how you can use it as a platform for inspiring positive change in the workplace. He will also cover some of the key results from last year’s Masculinity in the Workplace research and will give a taster of what to expect in this year’s Masculinity in the Workplace event whose theme is Inclusive Leadership.

About Daniele:

Daniele is co-founder of Utopia, a culture change business that creates more purposeful, inclusive and entrepreneurial cultures for clients. Utopia’s top-to-bottom, boardroom to factory floor approach has clinched household names including Coca-Cola European Partners, Google, Schneider Electric, Spotify and Universal Music.

He also co-founded Token Man in 2014, an initiative that gives men a better understanding of gender inequality in the workplace and inspire them to become change-makers. He was named one of Management Today’s Top 30 Male Agents of Change, and in 2019 was on the Advisory Board for Inclusion Matters. He continues to nurture a number of communities he co-founded, including Culture Social, a community for anyone who wants to build better work cultures, and has co-authored a number of books including Creative Superpowers: Equip Yourself for the Age of Creativity.

