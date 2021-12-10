0
You have 0 items in your cart
Go To Shopping
0
You have 0 items in your cart
Go To Shopping
10/12/2021

12/01/2022: Virtual: Women’s Business Networking Event | ProNetworker

Home > Events > Recommended Events > 12/01/2022: Virtual: Women’s Business Networking Event | ProNetworker
ProNetworker, Women's networking event

Join us and grow your business by making new business relationships while learning effective strategies to maximize your networking activities.

This event is designed to accomplish 3 goals:

1. Connect. Connections are about building a community. The greater the community, the stronger the collective support of your business goals.

2. Collaborate. It is a basic strategy to seek collaboration to enhance the value of your business. Liken it to finding the yin to your yang.

3. Refer. Referrals are all about building relationships. The more relationships you develop, the higher chance of finding your ideal client.

Be prepared to meet some new people and hear about some products/services that can help your business.

BOOK YOUR TICKET

Discover more events

Related Posts

WeAreTheCity Virtual Festive Party
30/11/2021

Join WeAreTheCity for our 2021 Virtual Holiday Party on 16 December!

, ,
The Telegraph Women Mean Business
11/10/2021

20/10/2021: Women Mean Business 2021 | The Telegraph

HSBC Drive image
05/05/2021

04/05/2021 – 20/05/2021: Drive 2021 | HSBC

The Confidence Community event
19/03/2021

27/04/2021: Your Confidence Questions Answered | The Confidence Community

Comment on this

X