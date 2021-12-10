12/01/2022: Virtual: Women’s Business Networking Event | ProNetworker

Join us and grow your business by making new business relationships while learning effective strategies to maximize your networking activities.

This event is designed to accomplish 3 goals:

1. Connect. Connections are about building a community. The greater the community, the stronger the collective support of your business goals.

2. Collaborate. It is a basic strategy to seek collaboration to enhance the value of your business. Liken it to finding the yin to your yang.

3. Refer. Referrals are all about building relationships. The more relationships you develop, the higher chance of finding your ideal client.

Be prepared to meet some new people and hear about some products/services that can help your business.