12/01/22-02/02/22: The Women Empowerment Series – Evolution | Amelia Reigstad

The Women Empowerment Series was developed to encourage and inspire women to use their voice to initiate change. And while that continues to be our focus, we have evolved! Evolution is designed as a refresher to communications and gender equality-related curriculum and combines new topics to build confidence and redefine career ambition as an empowered woman.

In a series of four, 90-minute workshops (virtually on Jan. 12, 19 , 26 and Feb. 2 from noon to 1: 30 p.m.) with plenty of time for great discussions, break-outs and featured guests, women will learn about redefining leadership and success, resiliency, building a culture of feedback, investing in yourself, authenticity, work/life balance, perfectionism, male allies, burnout and much more. All women are welcome and you don’t need to complete the initial program in order to participate and become a part of our empowered community.

Session #1 – Jan. 12

Communication and Empowerment Refresher

Investing in Yourself

Finding and Owning Your Voice

Session #2 – Jan. 19

Work/Life Balance

The Power of No – Setting Boundaries

Leveraging the Strength of Superwomen Power

Session #3 – Jan. 26

Perfectionism and Burnout

Mentoring and Sponsorship – Building up women around you!

Male Allies

Session #4 – Feb. 2

Redefining Leadership and Success

Authenticity and Resiliency

Building a Culture of Feedback

Included in the series: