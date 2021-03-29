12/04/2021: WeAreVirtual: Staying in the know in extraordinary times | Dr. Maja Korica

We are living in extraordinary times of great change. Our usual working patterns have been disrupted into a new normal of Zoom meetings, reduced time in offices, intensified operational pressures, and reduced opportunities to pause and reflect.

The importance of timely, accurate information is higher than ever, but the leaders’ and employees’ ability to access it may be greatly compromised. This concerns information for the work that must be done, but also to strategically understand where the organisation is and where your own career might go.

Building on her 2015 paper in MIT Sloan Management Review (‘Staying in the Know’), and extensive expertise closely observing top management teams and CEOs, Dr Maja Korica outlines how leaders can stay meaningfully informed in the emerging reality of the COVID workplace. She covers:

How to accurately diagnose your current practices

How to avoid catastrophic blind spots

How to create new ways of staying in the know that fit your needs and our times

Join her to learn practical tips to help you stay on top of what you need to know – now and for the future.

About Maja:

Dr. Maja Korica is an Associate Professor of Organisation and Management at Warwick Business School. She specializes in executive management and leadership in practice, as well as corporate governance, accountability and responsibility. In 2017, she was shortlisted for the Thinkers50 Radar Award, which aims to identify management thinkers most likely to shape the future of how organizations are led and managed. A frequent media commentator, her latest insights can be found on Twitter (@DrKorica).

Watch and learn in your own time from our previously live recorded virtual events. New recordings available weekly. Discover our webinar playbacks here.