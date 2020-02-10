12/05/19: You and your mental health – A masterclass in self-care & building resilience | A WeAreTheCity Careers Club event

Careers Club & WeAreTheCity would like to invite you to join them for an evening of learning and networking, You And Your Mental Wealth – A Master Class In Self-Care And Building Resilience with Ruth Cooper-Dickson, Positive Psychology Practitioner, Coach and Managing Director of Champs.

When we set out to achieve our goals and objectives sometimes other parts of our life can drop by the wayside. Often life throws curveballs, or events do not manifest how we planned them. This leaves us derailed or feeling like a failure in our own eyes. This session will light up your superpower of calm, help explore your individual career self-care and equip your toolbox with tips and strategies to support your mental wealth.

Agenda

17:45 Registration & pre-networking

18:30 Welcome and Speed Networking with Vanessa Vallely OBE, CEO, WeAreTheCity

18:40 Keynote session: You And Your Mental Wealth with Ruth Cooper-Dickson, Positive Psychology Practitioner, Coach and Managing Director of Champs

19:40 Q+A

19:50 Networking and canapes

20:30 Event close

About our speaker



Ruth Cooper-Dickson is a Positive Psychology practitioner, coach and Managing Director of Champs: a global wellbeing consultancy for forward-thinking businesses ready to demystify mental health at work.

She and her team partner with brands like Manchester United, Expedia and BCLP to develop creative strategies that keep their people happy, engaged and performing at their highest potential — without the boring lunch and learns, snooze-inducing workshops, or awkward roleplays. Ruth believes that championing wellness at work requires more than mid-morning yoga or fruit baskets in the breakroom on Fridays, and she’s on a mission to ensure that leaders and their organisations have the skills, insight and support they need to make a meaningful dent in workplace mental health. When she’s not busy changing the world, you’ll find Ruth out for a run, mucking about with her family, and maybe partaking in the occasional Netflix binge – because it’s all about balance!

This session is free for individual Careers Club members, corporate members of Careers Club and WATC Rising Star and TechWomen100 winners.