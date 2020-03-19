12/05/2020: WeAreVirtual: Business Continuity Planning for Small Businesses webinar | Danny Wicks

We’ve created this session to tackle some of the key challenges faced by small businesses during uncertainty & times of crisis, placing focus on the best practices for small businesses to effectively manage staff and keep the business wheels moving forward during uncertain times.

This session is ideally suited to Business Owners & Leaders whom want to understand the following;

Lead & maintain staff morale through uncertainty

How to effectively manage staff who are working remotely

How to best leverage technology during a crisis

Avoid losing money

About Danny

Danny worked in the corporate market for over 20 years, holding several senior roles within mergers and acquisitions, business transformation and restructuring activities, he is also a trained executive coach. Danny was part of the team leading the restructure of RBS and the sale of circa. £250bn of assets. A husband and father, Danny has real life experience of the true up’s and down’s which come from balancing health and family with ambition career success.

Danny left the corporate world behind and together with his business partner Graham Hardy they founded Infusion Group. Both Danny and Graham recognised that in the corporate sphere, companies are easily able to call upon the ‘big 4’ consulting firms to come in and solve specific challenges, whilst charging the earth in the process. Danny and Graham realised that Start-ups and SME businesses are not offered the same quality of support, and identified a real gap in the market to help real businesses go from scale-up and exit.

Today, Infusion Group being together coaching and consulting to work with SME businesses and their owners to remove the headache and stress which come from running and growing a business, providing ‘big 4’ level expertise, know-how and innovative solutions to grow and build a company safely and securely.