12/07/2022: Know Your Pronouns | Mama Shelter

Join co-founder of The Talk, LGBT+ influencer and educator, Max Slack and as they host and moderate a Talk + Panel on Pronouns.
What are pronouns?
– What does it mean
– Why is it being seen as a thing now
– Explain each different one
Why are they important?
– Respecting who people are and how they wish to be identified
Navigating Pronoun usage
– Don’t guess, if you don’t know
– Don’t be afraid to fucking ask
Full line-up to be announced in the coming months, but do go ahead and reserve your spot, this is a great opportunity to learn in a safe space and ask as many question you like without anxiety.
£5 per person (not inc eventbrite fee), 6.30pm arrival and 7pm kick off.