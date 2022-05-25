12/07/2022: Know Your Pronouns | Mama Shelter

Join co-founder of The Talk, LGBT+ influencer and educator, Max Slack and as they host and moderate a Talk + Panel on Pronouns.

Topics to be covered:

What are pronouns?

– What does it mean

– Why is it being seen as a thing now

– Explain each different one

Why are they important?

– Respecting who people are and how they wish to be identified

Navigating Pronoun usage

– Don’t guess, if you don’t know

– Don’t be afraid to fucking ask

Full line-up to be announced in the coming months, but do go ahead and reserve your spot, this is a great opportunity to learn in a safe space and ask as many question you like without anxiety.

£5 per person (not inc eventbrite fee), 6.30pm arrival and 7pm kick off.