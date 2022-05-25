0
You have 0 items in your cart
Go To Shopping
0
You have 0 items in your cart
Go To Shopping
25/05/2022
,

12/07/2022: Know Your Pronouns | Mama Shelter

Home > Events > Recommended Events > 12/07/2022: Know Your Pronouns | Mama Shelter

Know Your Pronouns, Mama Shelter event

Mama is all about education and the latest in her series, focuses on Pronouns.

Join co-founder of The Talk, LGBT+ influencer and educator, Max Slack and as they host and moderate a Talk + Panel on Pronouns.

Topics to be covered:

What are pronouns?

– What does it mean

– Why is it being seen as a thing now

– Explain each different one

Why are they important?

– Respecting who people are and how they wish to be identified

Navigating Pronoun usage

– Don’t guess, if you don’t know

– Don’t be afraid to fucking ask

Full line-up to be announced in the coming months, but do go ahead and reserve your spot, this is a great opportunity to learn in a safe space and ask as many question you like without anxiety.

£5 per person (not inc eventbrite fee), 6.30pm arrival and 7pm kick off.

REGISTER HERE

Discover more events

Related Posts

Pride month, Celebrating the LGBTQ+ Community
25/05/2022

16/06/2022: BUSINESS: Celebrating the LGBTQ+ Community In and Out of the Workplace | DreamBank

,
young gay black woman holding pride banner, LGBTQ
01/02/2022

Seven ways to support your LGBTQIA+ co-workers & become an ally to the community

, ,
Contact theatre LGBT festival
25/01/2022

11/02/22-19/02/22: Queer Contact 2022

Business office workers from different ethnicities express support for self determination in LGBT. Business people showing LGBT flags in an office. Business people support Gender Equality
09/06/2021

Belfast is the most inclusive city for LGBTQ+ jobseekers in the UK

, ,

Comment on this

X