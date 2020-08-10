12/10/20 – 13/10/20: Women Returners Back to Your Future Conference 2020

Women Returners, the return to work experts, are hosting their fourth annual UK and Ireland Back to Your Future Conference on 12 and 13 October 2020.

This interactive virtual event is specifically tailored for professional women wanting to return to work after an extended career break. Early bird tickets are available at £50. Find out more about the event and book your tickets here.

Attendees will benefit from two motivational days to kick-start their return to work, from the safety of their own home. They can watch content on the Main Stage, move in and out of rooms, visit sponsor booths and network with other returners just like at in-person event. Highlights include: