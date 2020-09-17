12/10/2020: WeAreVirtual: Harness the power of LinkedIn with a winning profile | Victoria McLean

We are the City and City CV, the international award-winning career consultancy, are partnering to present a FREE one-hour webinar on Monday 12th October 2020 from 12:30 – 13:30 to help you create an attention-grabbing, keyword optimised and 100% complete LinkedIn profile which will help you stand out.

With over 660 million members, LinkedIn is the world’s largest professional networking site. An incredible 97% of head-hunters use LinkedIn as their primary candidate source, even more so for senior hires. However you may feel about social media, you can’t afford to neglect your LinkedIn profile.

In this practical live training session, Victoria will provide workable tips on how to write a compelling LinkedIn profile that will drive your career forward, and how to use it to refine your professional brand, move up the rankings and expand your network in a competitive market.

1. Make your LinkedIn profile shine with the best keywords

2. Exploit LinkedIn algorithms to beat the ‘LinkedIn Robots’.

3. Portray yourself as an invaluable commodity.

4. Develop your online brand for your sector – your unique differentiator and more.

5. The ideal headline and summary – why every character counts

6. The perfect upload and privacy.

7. Expand and manage your network.

8. The best LinkedIn groups for you.

9. Be an ‘Expert’ in your niche – blog, share, excite.

10. Live Q&A.

This live online training session will be delivered by Victoria McLean, Founder and CEO of City CV. Victoria is a former Recruitment Manager for Merrill Lynch and Goldman Sachs, and former head-hunter.

About Victoria:

Victoria is CEO and founder of City CV, the UK’s leading outplacement services and career consultancy firm that bridges the market gap for top quality CV and LinkedIn profile writing.

Victoria spent her earlier career in global recruitment in Sydney and London before joining Goldman Sachs and then Merrill Lynch, where she delivered insights that transformed recruitment strategy and influenced multinational resource allocation.

She has built a client-focused business that empowers job seekers and helps companies to protect their most important resource – their people. For over two decades, Victoria has worked with thousands of cross-industry-sector clients, up to and including C-Suite and board level individuals, and has delivered outplacement programmes to financial services firms, corporates, SMEs, Government and Higher Education providers worldwide.

Frequently featured as a careers expert in leading media, Victoria regularly wins major international industry awards. A passionate advocate for women smashing the glass ceiling, she is in high demand as a keynote speaker at international events, and runs workshop and webinar programmes for City CV’s corporate partners.

Today, Victoria and every member of the City CV team share a common goal – to change lives. Under Victoria’s leadership, City CV’s team of writers and executive coaches transform careers and guide businesses on how best to inspire, raise brand awareness, take care of the people they let go and optimise employee engagement.

