12/10/2022 – 13/10/2022: Karren Brady’s Women in Business & Tech Expo

Karren Brady’s Women in Business & Tech Expo returns to London this autumn bigger and better to empower professionals and shine a light on organisations who champion diverse workforces and equal opportunities.

Taking place 12-13 October 2022 at Excel London, Karren Brady’s Women in Business & Tech Expo is a two-day event for individuals who are eager to thrive in their careers and progress their businesses. Now the fourth edition, this female-led exhibition and conference provides inspiration, guidance, recruitment opportunities, and professional services to supercharge attendees’ professional journey within the technology and wider business sectors.

The event will see a programme of inspiring CEOs, technology leaders, career-influencers and entrepreneurs discuss a range of topics and themes, including leadership, STEM careers, diversity and inclusion, career progression, business strategies, business transformation, upskilling and reskilling, returning to work after a career break, entering new industries and much more.

The 2021 instalment saw the likes of Baroness Karren Brady CBE, award-winning model and businesswoman Caprice Bourret, singer and businesswoman Mel B, founder and CEO of Starling Bank Anne Boden, editor of the UK edition of Elle Farrah Storr, CEO of Bonnier Books UK Perminder Mann, founder of Northern Power Futures & Northern Power Women Simone Roche MBE share their expertise and thought leadership to more than 4,000 attendees across the two days. This year, British businesswoman, entrepreneur and Dragon Sara Davies MBE will return to the stage to inspire attendees with her vast experience within the online market and entrepreneurship.

2022 event sponsors Amazon, Dell, Adobe, Cisco, CGI, Accenture, McDonalds, Capital One, Goldman Sachs, Experian and Morgan Stanley join the diverse technology, recruitment and business exhibitors in advocating diverse workforces and showcasing their services throughout the event.