0
29/10/2020
12/11/2020: WeAreVirtual: How to be Career Confident During COVID-19 | Natalie Trice

There is no doubt that 2020 has been a challenge and that confidence has been knocked across the board, but it doesn’t have to be this way.

This live, interactive session with Career and Confidence Coach, Natalie Trice, will look at what you can do to remain positive at this time and how you can keep your confine high.

As well as polishing up your CV, looking at your strengths and setting new goals, Natalie will also look at why we hide in the shadows and the benefits that stepping into the spotlight can have.

Register here

About Natalie:

Natalie Trice is an author as well as a PR consultant, mentor and trainer.

Having worked in PR for the past 23 years, Natalie has a wealth of experience, knowledge that she combines with creative thinking and a packed contact list!

Being visible doesn’t come natural for everyone, but Natalie knows only too well how powerful it can be and makes this a reality for everyone she works with.

Her second book, PR School: Your Time to Shine, is out now and is a masterclass in self-promotion that comes with a side serving of confidence.

Natalie lives by the sea in Devon with her husband, sons and two news hounds, Coco and Dotty.

Watch and learn in your own time from our previously live recorded virtual events. New recordings available weekly. Discover our webinar playbacks here

