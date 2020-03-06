13/03/20: The Migration Blanket – Celebrate International Women’s Day | RSA

To celebrate International Women’s Day 2020, join us for this unique opportunity to learn more about The Migration Blanket.

The artwork was created by migrant and refugee women in the UK in 2018 and the founder of ARTconnects, award-winning artist and peace activist, Salma Zulfiqar FRSA. The Migration Blanket shows more than 60 stories of struggles of integration, and the hopes and dreams of women who have moved country in search of safety. The women are originally from Somalia, Yemen, Pakistan, India, Senegal and the West Indies.

The artwork was exhibited during the Venice Biennale in Italy in 2019, at Europe’s largest library in Birmingham, and in Manchester, and was featured in the #Artivism for gender equality exhibition displayed at the official Regional Review Meeting on Beijing+25 (Beijing Platform for Action) in Geneva, Switzerland, in October 2019.

There will be a presentation of The Migration Blanket and a Q&A with the artist.

Speakers: