13/03/2020: Survivors Thriving – International Women’s Day 2020 | Lioness Tamar

A free celebratory event in recognition of International Women’s Day 2020, to uplift survivors of domestic abuse and sexual violence.
The Lioness Circle is creating an equal world in the lives of female survivors of domestic abuse and sexual violence. From identifying themselves as survivors to breaking their silence, these women have been receiving the support they need and rebuilding their lives successfully.
Our aim is to not only see more female survivors rebuilding their lives but also to become women leaders in Croydon and beyond. We believe this will help to create the change we want to see from grassroots level upwards.
Why this event is important to us
This event is so important to us. As we will acknowledge and celebrate each other’s journey. Whatever stage we’re at in life, we know we can still feel positive, inspired and motivated on the journey to building an equal community, society and world.
So we invite you to join these brave and courageous women who’ve not only helped to organise this event, but they will also be leading it on the day too!
There will be a live Q&A session with the lionesses and lots of time for shopping at our indoor marketplace, mingling, giggling and meeting new people. Drinks and refreshments will be available.
We’ll also have a goody bags packed full of treats from small brands and businesses for all of our registered attendees.
Book Launch & Signing
In line with the event theme, Lioness Tamar – the founder of the Lioness Circle and director of GAGE CIC – will also be launching her personally funded book “Lioness Uncaged” at this event.
20% of book sales will be donated back to the Lioness Circle women and girls survivors project.
The Lioness Uncaged is a fictional book, featuring a graphic and detailed summary, based on her challenges of being a childhood survivor of abuse and sexual violence.
But for her, these challenges do not define her. Instead they underpin the foundation blueprint to Overcome Extreme Challenges. Proven techniques demonstrated through the results of the Lioness Circle.
Tamar recently spoke at the Labour Party Annual Conference 2019 on domestic abuse, sharing her story and encouraging more women to get into leadership roles to create the change they want to see.
Be sure to come and meet some of the inspiring women survivors behind the scene at the Lioness Circle and grab your signed copy of the Lioness Uncaged!