13/03/2020: Survivors Thriving – International Women’s Day 2020 | Lioness Tamar

The Lioness Circle is creating an equal world in the lives of female survivors of domestic abuse and sexual violence. From identifying themselves as survivors to breaking their silence, these women have been receiving the support they need and rebuilding their lives successfully.

Our aim is to not only see more female survivors rebuilding their lives but also to become women leaders in Croydon and beyond. We believe this will help to create the change we want to see from grassroots level upwards.

Why this event is important to us

This event is so important to us. As we will acknowledge and celebrate each other’s journey. Whatever stage we’re at in life, we know we can still feel positive, inspired and motivated on the journey to building an equal community, society and world.

So we invite you to join these brave and courageous women who’ve not only helped to organise this event, but they will also be leading it on the day too!

There will be a live Q&A session with the lionesses and lots of time for shopping at our indoor marketplace, mingling, giggling and meeting new people. Drinks and refreshments will be available.

We’ll also have a goody bags packed full of treats from small brands and businesses for all of our registered attendees.