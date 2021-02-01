13/03/2021: International Women’s Day 2021 | Young Women in Business SFU

Our International Women’s Day Conference (IWD) is YWiB’s keynote event. Through bringing together professionals and students, we aim to create a space that celebrates the accomplishments, both past and present, within our community. Our hope is that attendees leave with an expanded view on what is possible and have made a meaningful connection or friend. Though this conference celebrates International Women’s Day, it is not only a celebration of women but a welcoming space for everyone.

This year we will be having an online conference featuring the theme, “Strive To Thrive”. Strive To Thrive is a phrase that applies to society and individuals. It is a reflection that any individual should never fear to pursue a career, concentration, or general life change and instead always follow their true passion’s. People should take those risks so they can “Strive To Thrive” in their life instead of sticking to careers or fields of study because of comfort and societal pressures. Throughout the conference we will highlight the theme in order to inspire women and allies to thrive in all aspects of their lives.