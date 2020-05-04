13/05/20: Funtech Comedy Night | Streets Consulting, DiverCity Podcast & Rise

Virtual #Funtech Comedy gig in aid of Street Child and Captain Tom’s NHS appeal!

No lockdown can hold us back and from what people tell us, it feels like it’s high time for some levity. So once again Streets Consulting and DiverCity Podcast are partnering with Rise, created by Barclays for the next charity #FunTech Comedy Night on Wednesday 13th May from 6-7pm.

These sell out gigs are always hugely popular, raising thousands of pounds each time, and we encourage you to register early to secure your place. Our only request in return is a donation to support two vital charities: Street Child and Captain Tom’s NHS appeal. To donate, please use the following QR code kindly supplied by Pomelo Pay, and the total will be split equally between the two charities.

Street Child is the charity committed to serving children and communities in the world’s toughest places – urban slums, villages without education, refugee camps and war/disaster zones. For those living in extreme poverty the COVID-19 threat is existential. Street Child’s experience, built through the darkest hours of the Ebola crisis, put them in a unique position to help at this vital time. Between now and the end of May, Street Child has committed to supporting 1 million people living in the toughest places on earth with vital COVID-19 prevention messages, basic hygiene and sanitation kits, and emergency food-packages to help get them through this crisis.

We are delighted to lend our support to the NHS staff and volunteers caring for Covid-19 patients by getting behind Captain Tom Moore’s fundraising campaign in support of NHS Charities Together. Captain Tom has achieved his goal to walk a hundred lengths of his back garden before turning 100 and has pledged to continue to walk on in support of our NHS heroes, spreading cheer around the world in the process.

We are very grateful to Rise, created by Barclays for their support. Whether or not you can join us, please do consider a donation and thank you to our friends at the fintech payment firm Pomelo Pay for all their support.

Places are limited so please register soon. Details of how to connect to the online comedy space will follow nearer the time. Further information about the acts will also follow.

We look forward to seeing you online on the 13th May!