24/05/2022
13/06/2022: LGBTQ+ Basics | HealthWest Events and Trainings

LGBT Month Event

Join us to build awareness and inclusion of the LGBTQ+ community this Pride Month!

The Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer and Questioning community, also known as LGBTQ+ is not limited to the orientations and identities listed above. As this population continues to grow and develop and become accepted in the larger community the specific identities, needs and strengths will become more complex. This training will provide tools to support and engage with the LGBTQ+/SOGIE Community. Topics that will be addressed include LGBTQ+ terminology, supporting individuals in the coming out process, learning ways to advocate for this community and resources for continued education as well as support.

